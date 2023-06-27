What is malaria and how concerned should people be in the US? Our medical analyst explains

The United States has seen five cases of malaria spread by mosquitos in the past two months. It's the first time there has been local spread in the US in 20 years, according to the CDC. A feeding female Anopheles mosquito, which is a known vector for malaria, is shown.

 James Gathany/AP

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert this week to clinicians that there are locally acquired cases of malaria in Florida and Texas, with four cases identified in Florida and one in Texas over the past two months. While thousands of Americans become sickened by malaria every year, the vast majority of cases are acquired outside of the United States. These cases represent the first time that malaria has been transmitted within the US in 20 years, according to the CDC.

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease that leads to about 241 million infections worldwide every year, with 95% of cases in Africa in what’s known as the World Health Organization African Region. The disease is relatively rare in the US, and many readers have questions.