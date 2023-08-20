(CNN) — Aging. It’s funny how a biological process we all go through, individually and collectively, is a concept we try not to think about, much less talk about with others. When I started work on this season of the “Chasing Life” podcast, which is all about being your best self at every age, nobody on the team even wanted to say it out loud, believing that it might turn off listeners. In our youth-obsessed society, “aging” truly has become a four-letter word.

But over the course of the season, I have learned so much about getting older, the myths and the realities, and what it takes to be in the best physical and mental condition during any stage of life. The truth is, neither the word nor the idea of it bothers me anymore.