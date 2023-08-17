(CNN) — Weight loss and diabetes medications are priced much higher in the US than in other countries, according to a new analysis from KFF.

The analysis examined the price of a one-month supply of semaglutide, used in the diabetes drug Ozempic and its sister drug for weight loss Wegovy, as well as the blood sugar drug tirzepatide, sold as Mounjaro to treat Type 2 diabetes and used off-label for obesity.