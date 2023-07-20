Volunteering in late life may protect the brain, research finds

Volunteering has been associated with better cognitive function, new research has found.

 Halfpoint/iStockphoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — When Celia Barberena retired from a decades-long career in higher education in 2012, she was again presented with the dilemma of what she wanted to do with her life. Some see retirement as a time for waking up late and not feeling any pressure. But Barberena wanted a challenge, something to which she could dedicate her energy — so at 67, she decided that challenge was volunteering.

“If you don’t have stress, good stress, then you decline,” Barberena, a Latina woman living in Pacific Grove, California, said. “You have to have some place where you go think and connect and produce.”

CNN’s Sandee LaMotte contributed to this report.