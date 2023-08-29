Using both medical and recreational marijuana raises risk of addiction disorder

People who only use medical marijuana are at risk of developing cannabis use disorder.

 Bruce Bennett/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — Developing cannabis use disorder is relatively common in Washington state, one of the first states to fully legalize cannabis, and can even occur in people who only use medical marijuana, according to a new study.

“There’s a perception that people who are using marijuana for medical reasons have a lower risk of a cannabis use disorder,” said lead author Gwen Lapham, assistant professor at Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine in Seattle.