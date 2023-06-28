(CNN) — Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Friday will leave her post as director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where she served for a relatively short but eventful 2 1/2 years.

When she started in January 2021, more than 23,000 Americans were dying of Covid-19 each week. The next year, the mpox outbreak hit, eventually infecting more than 30,000 people in the US. Then there was the first case of polio in the US in nearly a decade. Ebola struck parts of Africa during her tenure, and just this week, there were five cases of locally acquired malaria in the US, the first such infections in 20 years.