(CNN) — New advancements in transplanting pig kidneys to humans, detailed by two separate research teams on Wednesday, mark key steps forward in the evolving field of xenotransplantation, the use of non-human tissues or organs to treat medical conditions in humans.

Researchers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine found that transplanted kidneys not only produced urine, they provided the “life-sustaining kidney function” of filtering waste, according to a research letter published in JAMA Surgery.