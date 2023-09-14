Transplanted lungs likely spread deadly Legionella infection to two recipients, study says

The CDC warns that instances of Legionnaires’ disease have increased “substantially” over the past decade.

 Smith Collection/Gado/Archive Photos/Getty Images

(CNN) — For the first time, an organ transplant is believed to have spread dangerous Legionella bacteria, according to a report published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The two people who developed Legionnaires’ disease received donated lungs from a man who died last year after falling into a river in Pennsylvania. The man, who was in his 30s, had been declared brain-dead after attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.