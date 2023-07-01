(CNN) — An especially bad tick season in the United States is probably hitting its peak, and experts are stressing the importance of taking personal precautions to protect against rising cases of tick-borne disease.

Diagnoses of Lyme disease – a bacterial infection spread by bites from blacklegged ticks, or deer ticks – were 17% higher in the first week of June than they were a year earlier, according to data from athenahealth, a health care technology company. There has been a sharp rise over the past three weeks, and trends from the past three years suggest that this year’s seasonal peak is falling just before the Fourth of July holiday.