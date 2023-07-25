Weight loss drugs

Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy work by mimicking a hormone that slows the passage of food through the stomach, which helps people feel fuller longer.

 Adobe Stock/FILE

(CNN) — Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve.

“I wish I never touched it. I wish I’d never heard of it in my life,” said Knight, 37, from Angie, Louisiana. “This medicine made my life hell. So much hell. It has cost me money. It cost me a lot of stress, it cost me days and nights and trips with my family. It’s cost me a lot, and it’s not worth it. The price is too high.”