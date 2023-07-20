CDC Panel Backs RSV Vaccine for Seniors

(CNN) — On Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration approved an antibody injection to protect newborn babies from respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV. Nirsevimab, also known by its brand name Beyfortus, is expected to be available this fall, as long as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also gives the green light.

This comes as the FDA has approved and the CDC has recommended that two new RSV vaccines be accessible for adults age 60 and older this fall. The CDC is also weighing an RSV vaccine to be administered to expectant individuals during pregnancy.