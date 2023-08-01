(CNN) — After a busy morning, lunch can feel like just the pick-me-up you need — but sometimes the meal you thought would energize you is the very thing that makes you want to nap at your desk.

“As a registered dietitian (nutritionist), I’ve heard people say that often over my career, so I think it’s fairly common for people to have that response,” said Julie Stefanski, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.