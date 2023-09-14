(CNN) — Do you ever wonder what makes you, well, you: the way you act, the way you feel, the way you process information from the world around you? Some of it is nature (the unique set of genes you inherited), and some of it is nurture (the environment in which you were raised, both within your family and more broadly within a particular culture).

But there are actually so many other, hidden machinations at work, all of which spring from the brain, a part of the body I’ve dedicated my life to understanding. These forces vary from person to person and even change within an individual, depending on time and circumstance. For example, how is it that some of us can exhibit razor-sharp focus while others are distracted by a flash of a big idea or a tiny crumb on the countertop? Or why is it that some of us get a deep thrill being frightened by a scary movie or a creepy book, and what purpose does it really serve?