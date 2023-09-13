(CNN) — Now that the US Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have signed off, you won’t have to wait long to get your updated Covid-19 shot. Major pharmacy chains have already started rolling out vaccine appointments.

Manufacturers say the tweaked mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech are effective against EG.5, the strain that is currently dominant in the United States, as well as other emerging variants.