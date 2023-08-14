(CNN) — On any given weekend for more than 40 years, you could find Stan Nicholas jamming away on his guitar, playing motorcycle rallies and festivals all over the Cleveland area. The Ford retiree and his Burnt River Band’s rock and blues had been drawing crowds since they were teens. Nicholas thought he’d be playing for life, but the music stopped for him one night in 2017.

The 66-year-old, who lived alone, was mashing potatoes for his dinner when he lost his balance, fell to the floor and couldn’t get back up.