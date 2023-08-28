Berkeley, California (CNN) — Sign up for CNN’s Stress, But Less newsletter. Our six-part mindfulness guide will inform and inspire you to reduce stress while learning how to harness it.

In the pottery classroom at the North Berkeley Senior Center, Josie Adler shapes lumps of clay into works of art. Carving knives, awls, paintbrushes and molds are scattered across the long tables where she and about 10 other students craft their wares, pausing occasionally to push up eyeglasses from the tips of their noses.