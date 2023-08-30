Stress and insomnia linked to irregular heart rhythms after menopause, study finds

Experiencing stress has been linked to developing atrial fibrillation, a new study has found.

 PixelsEffect/E+/Getty Images

(CNN) — About 1 in 4 women may experience irregular heartbeats after menopause, with insomnia and stressful life events being contributing factors, a new study has found.

This health issue is known as atrial fibrillation or AFib, an irregular, quivering or often very rapid heart rhythm resulting from the heart’s upper chambers, the atria, beating out of sync with the lower chambers, the ventricles, according to the Mayo Clinic. These AFib episodes may also come with lightheadedness or shortness of breath.