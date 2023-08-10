States gear up for this fall’s triple threat of respiratory viruses: Covid-19, flu and RSV

Major pharmacy chains have begun rolling out flu and RSV vaccine appointments and say they'll offer the updated Covid-19 boosters when they're available.

 Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle/AP/FILE

(CNN) — State and local health officials across the United States are bracing for a rise in respiratory illnesses this fall, and they are making plans to urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus once those shots become available.

“We are very, very concerned about the upcoming pan-respiratory season,” Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, said in a briefing Wednesday.