(CNN) — At least 20 states have enacted policies restricting health care for transgender youth, and the loss of gender-affirming care clinics in those states has dramatically increased the average travel time to a provider, according to a new study.

About half of adolescents now live more than an hour away from the nearest clinic providing gender care, nearly double the share before the restrictions were put in place. And more than a quarter of children live more than a full day’s drive away from the nearest operating clinic, at least 8-hours roundtrip.