(CNN) — Dr. Edward Barksdale needed answers and he turned to Cleveland’s SWAT team, the county juvenile detention center and the local police to get them.

Barksdale, a pediatric trauma surgeon and the surgeon-in-chief at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital/University Hospitals, wanted to know exactly what it was that was sending the same kids to his operating room — shot not just once but on more than one occasion. One boy, only 7 years old, had been shot three separate times and needed three separate operations, he said.