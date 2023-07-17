(CNN) — The full approval this month of the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi marked a historic shift in the treatment of the disease: For the first time, doctors have a medicine to prescribe that has been proven to slow the loss of memory and ability to do daily tasks that Alzheimer’s brings.

A second drug may join Leqembi — known as lecanemab before it got its brand name — on the market by the end of the year: Eli Lilly’s donanemab.