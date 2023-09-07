(CNN) — Scientists have grown kidneys containing mostly human cells inside pig embryos, an important step toward growing kidneys and potentially other human organs that could be used for transplants in people. 

The technique, described in a new study published Thursday in the scientific journal Cell Stem Cell, entails altering the genetic makeup of pig embryos and then injecting human cells that will go on to make a kidney inside the animals. The researchers involved said it’s the first time scientists have been able to grow a solid humanized organ inside another species.