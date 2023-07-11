(CNN) — Democrats on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic said they aimed to use a hearing Tuesday to set the record straight on Republicans’ claims that Drs. Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins steered scientists investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic away from the idea that the virus was created in a lab in Wuhan, China.

In a report released in advance of the hearing, Democrats highlighted sworn testimony by authors of the “Proximal Origin” paper that was published in March 2020 in the journal Nature – the paper that first concluded that the pandemic was most likely caused by a viral spillover event from animals to humans.