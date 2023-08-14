(CNN) — It’s hard to be neighborly when you’re raising two kids as a single mom and working long hours. That’s where my sheltie, Dancer, came to my rescue. My sweet boy’s cuteness (of which he was well aware) prompted many people to stop and chat with us on our walks in my Atlanta neighborhood.

Little did I know that saying hello to people who live near me would be a key to boosting my well-being after my husband died — but that’s the conclusion of a new Gallup survey released Tuesday. The poll found adults who regularly say hello to multiple people in their neighborhood have higher well-being than those who speak to few or no neighbors.