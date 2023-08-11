(CNN) — Playing football might increase the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease, new findings from the Boston University CTE Center suggest.

Using data from a large online survey sponsored by the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, researchers found that participants who had a history of playing organized tackle football were 61% more likely to report a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis or parkinsonism, an umbrella term for symptoms like tremors and rigidity that cause movement problems, compared with those who played other organized sports.