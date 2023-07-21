(CNN) — Most of the damage from Wednesday’s tornado to a major Pfizer plant in North Carolina was to a warehouse facility, rather than areas that produce medicines, the drug giant said Friday.

The plant remains closed while damage is assessed. Pfizer said it’s “committed to rapidly restoring full function to the site, which plays a critical role in the US healthcare system,” and noted it’s working with US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and other state, local and federal officials on the effort.