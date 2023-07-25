(CNN) — Drug giant Pfizer is informing hospitals that dozens of its products could face “continued or new supply disruptions in the near-term” after an EF-3 tornado last week severely damaged its plant in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

The pharmaceutical company sent a letter to customers on Friday, advising hospitals on more than 30 products with less than 3 months of inventory in the company’s distribution chain, including certain dosages of epinephrine for allergic reactions, fentanyl for severe pain and the pain blocker lidocaine.