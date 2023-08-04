(CNN) — The American Academy of Pediatrics reaffirmed on Thursday its existing policy supporting gender-affirming care for transgender youth, but the group also plans to conduct an additional review of research.

The review is intended to “develop an expanded set of documents to support pediatricians across the country,” with their management of transgender patients, Mark Del Monte, CEO of the American Academy of Pediatrics said in an emailed statement to CNN. The review was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.