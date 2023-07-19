PASCO, Wash. - Kadlec, WSU's Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine and Range Community Clinic partnered to bring a mobile health care unit to the Tri-Cities. This is a project that is designed to help people, especially those in underserved communities, get the care they need without having to travel as far.

When it comes to health care in the Tri-Cities, getting access can be difficult, especially in some areas. The mobile unit is equipped with a range of medical equipment, including examination rooms and diagnostic tools.