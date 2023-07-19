Kadlec, WSU and Range Community Clinic partnered to bring a mobile health care unit to the Tri-Cities. It's available every other Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the St. Vincent DePaul food bank in Pasco.
PASCO, Wash. - Kadlec, WSU's Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine and Range Community Clinic partnered to bring a mobile health care unit to the Tri-Cities. This is a project that is designed to help people, especially those in underserved communities, get the care they need without having to travel as far.
When it comes to health care in the Tri-Cities, getting access can be difficult, especially in some areas. The mobile unit is equipped with a range of medical equipment, including examination rooms and diagnostic tools.
"It's primary care for the people who come to this food bank," said Dr. Samuel Schneider. Dr. Schneider is the program/medical director for Range Community Clinic. "It's everything from diabetes to hypertension, you name it."
Mobile health clinics not only focus on treating illnesses, but also on preventative care and health education.
"On behalf of our donors that support our foundations, we're just very honored to be a part of this partnership and be able to support this vital access to care," said Jim Hall. Hall is the chief philanthropy officer for the Foundations at Kadlec. "This is so desperately needed in the community."
It's also an opportunity for medical students to get hands-on experience with real patients in a medical setting.
"These mobile units will be very much tied to medical education," said Dr. Farion Williams. Dr. Williams is the associate dean of clinical services at WSU's Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in the Tri-Cities. "We're really excited that our medical students, nursing students, pharmacy students and all health professions students at Washington State University will receive this as part of their training."
Inland Imaging, LabCorp and Pharmacy X also are working side by side on this partnership to facilitate vital care. The mobile unit is also working to be as efficient as possible.
"You can make an appointment and register as a patient, but they can more or less walk in and we do our best to fit everybody in the schedule," said Dr. Schneider.
By brining health care services directly to the community, mobile clinics eliminate the need for individuals to travel long distance or if they don't have reliable transportation. It's something that is much needed right now in the Tri-Cities, according to Dr. Richard Meadows. Meadows is the chief medical officer for Kadlec Medical Group.
"In order to get out in the community to deliver health care we know that access to health care in the Tri-Cities is very limited," Dr. Meadows said. He also said many individuals in underserved communities struggle financially, making their health care unaffordable. However, mobile clinics can provide care regardless of financial status.
"This unit can serve people who don't have a primary care doctor," Dr. Meadows said. "People who may not have insurance may not be insurable and this is a place where they can get that care."
The partnership has the opportunity to help take care of members of the community and helping them stay healthy.
To check out the mobile unit, it will be available every other Wednesday from 11 a.m. - to 4 p.m. at the St. Vincent De Paul Food Bank in Pasco. The address is 215 South 6th Avenue, Pasco.
