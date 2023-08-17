(CNN) — Someone who has any kind of severe pain a year after a heart attack may be more likely to die within the eight years afterward, according to a new study.

Someone in the US has a heart attack about every 40 seconds, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Heart disease including heart attack is the leading cause of death in the US, but most people survive their first heart attack and go on to lead a normal life, according to the American Heart Association.