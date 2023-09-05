(CNN) — It could take years before Novo Nordisk has fulfilled demand for its highly popular weight loss drug, the company’s chief executive told CNN, noting that there are more than 100 million Americans with obesity and that “many of those would like to be on treatment.”

The Danish drugmaker has limited starter doses of Wegovy, which was approved in the US in 2021 for chronic weight management, as it struggles to meet demand, and CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said it’s not clear when that will stop.