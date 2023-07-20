Disposable E-Cigarettes

Disposable flavored electronic cigarette devices are displayed for sale at Vapes N Smoke on June 26 in Pinecrest, Fla.

 Rebecca Blackwell, Associated Press

(CNN) — Over 1 in 10 young adults in the United States regularly use e-cigarettes, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study, conducted by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, provides a snapshot of e-cigarette use in 2021. Based on data from the National Health Interview Survey, the report identified that e-cigarette use generally declined as family income increased. Adults under 44 were more likely to be dual users of both cigarettes and e-cigarettes.