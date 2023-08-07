One-size-fits-all blood pressure cuffs ‘strikingly inaccurate,’ study says

Using standard-sized blood pressure cuffs, like those often included with home blood pressure monitors, can distort patients blood pressure readings, a new study finds

 Adobe Stock

(CNN) — Dr. Georges Benjamin was shocked when he got his vitals checked before undergoing cataract surgery. His blood pressure, it seemed, had skyrocketed. But after a second check from the blood pressure machine, and taking his own blood pressure at home, it had returned to much more acceptable levels.

The difference, it turns out, had nothing to do with his heart health.