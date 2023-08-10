(CNN) — Citing “unprecedented demand,” drugmaker Novo Nordisk said Thursday it expects supply restrictions on starter doses of the weight loss medicine Wegovy to persist into 2024, several months beyond its previous prediction.

The company is prioritizing higher, or so-called maintenance, doses of the medicine so that patients who have already started taking Wegovy can continue to access the drug, Doug Langa, executive vice president of North America Operations, told CNN. Novo Nordisk had said in May it expected supply restrictions on lower doses to continue through September.