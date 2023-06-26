(CNN) — An experimental drug from Eli Lilly helped patients with obesity lose an average of 24% of their body weight over 48 weeks on the highest dose in a mid-stage study, the most weight loss seen yet in a new class of drugs that’s revolutionizing the field.

The medicine, called retatrutide, had similar side effects – mainly gastrointestinal in nature – as approved drugs in the class, including Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, researchers reported in a study, funded by Lilly, published Monday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The results were also presented at the American Diabetes Association conference in San Diego.