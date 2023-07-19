(CNN) — About 20% of people who caught Covid-19 only knew they had it because it showed up on a routine screening test. They never had any symptoms. Others got it and couldn’t shake its aftereffects for months, going on to be diagnosed with long Covid.

There are myriad factors that may determine how people fare after they catch Covid-19, including their viral dose; where the virus first entered the body — the nose or maybe mouth or eyes; their age and underlying health; and the genetic characteristics of the variant that infected them, to name a few.