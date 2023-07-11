(CNN) — Dr. Mandy Cohen was beaming Monday as she was sworn in as the 20th director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the age of 44, the internist becomes the head of one of the most important public health agencies in the world – yet had she listened to a beloved professor while in medical school at Yale, she may never have made it this far.

Before graduating in 2005, Cohen went to Dr. Howard Forman to talk about her future.