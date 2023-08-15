(CNN) — The drug epidemic has become deadlier than ever in the United States in recent years, and a new poll from KFF captures the significant toll that substance use has had on families nationwide.

More than a quarter of adults surveyed say they or a member of their family has been addicted to prescription painkillers or other illegal opioids, and nearly 1 in 10 adults has had a family member die of a drug overdose, the poll found.