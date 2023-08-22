(CNN) — Although not a new phenomenon, health misinformation became even more widespread during the Covid-19 pandemic. A new poll from KFF finds that many Americans still encounter misinformation often and don’t know whether to believe it.

Just over 2,000 adults took part in the survey, which was conducted between May 23 and June 12. Participants were asked about 10 false health claims related to Covid-19, reproductive health and gun violence.