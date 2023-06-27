(CNN) — Demand for contraceptives surged in the United States after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and a new executive order issued by President Joe Biden last week outlined the administration’s plan to protect and strengthen access to family planning.

“Contraception is an essential component of reproductive health care that has only become more important in the wake of Dobbs and the ensuing crisis in women’s access to health care,” a statement from the White House said.