Lung transplant successful in two people with organs on wrong side of their bodies

(CNN) — Fifty-year-old psychologist Dennis Deer’s lungs were failing, scarred by a rare inflammatory condition called polymyositis. Despite carrying supplemental oxygen, the Cook County Commissioner for the 2nd district in Illinois was finding it harder and harder to perform his job.

“It was terrible. I would walk 10 steps and I was gasping for air,” Deer said in a news conference Monday.