Long Covid symptoms create a greater burden of disability than heart disease or cancer, new study shows

Long Covid creates a higher burden of disability than either heart disease or cancer, according to a new study.

 Eleganza/iStockphoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — People who survived Covid-19 early in the pandemic, before there were vaccines, continued to be at higher risk for a slew of health problems for up to two years after they got over their initial infections, a new study finds, and that was especially true if they were hospitalized.

These health problems include heart problems, blood clots, diabetes, neurologic complications, fatigue and difficulties with mental health and have come to be known collectively as long Covid.