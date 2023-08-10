Long Covid cases in US adults are on the decline, but many continue to struggle with symptoms, studies show

Long Covid prevalence was highest among US adults ages 35 to 44, according to new CDC research.

 Adobe Stock

(CNN) — The percentage of US adults reporting long Covid symptoms has fallen since the summer of 2022, but some people say they are still coping with changes to daily life brought on by the condition, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey from June 2022 to June 2023. The national survey is designed to measure the social and economic effects of Covid-19 on US households.