(CNN) — People in areas of the United States with high levels of a certain kind of air pollution have a greater risk of dementia, a new study found.

The study, published Monday in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, looked at data from 27,857 survey participants between 1998 to 2016. About 15%, or 4,105, developed dementia during the study period, and all lived in areas of the US with higher concentrations of particle pollution than those who didn’t develop dementia, the researchers found. The study authors said it’s the first nationally representative study of the potential effects of particle pollution on dementia in the US, and the link to dementia was most robust in areas with pollution from agriculture and wildfires.