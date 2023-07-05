(CNN) — It’s a worry almost all of Dr. Ursina Teitelbaum’s colorectal cancer patients have: How severe are the side effects of radiation therapy? The treatment, though effective at fighting cancer, could cause diarrhea and fatigue in the short term, as well as fertility problems in the long term.

But more than anything, people want to survive cancer, and emerging research suggests that reducing the intensity of such treatments may not affect patients’ chances of survival.