WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health and the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (WWCDCH) have confirmed Legionella bacteria was found at a hotel in Walla Walla.
According to the WWCDCH, samples obtained by health officials on July 11 confirmed Legionella bacteria in the water taken from the La Quinta Inn & Suites, located on Silverstone Drive. Health officials with the WWCDCH said at least three people who stayed at the hotel became sick after their stay.
Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, who is the public health officer at the WWCDCH, said people who stayed at the hotel within the last 14 days and are experiencing symptoms should seek medical attention. Most healthy people will not become sick if they are exposed to Legionella, however, for people with certain risk factors, it can cause Legionnaires' disease. This illness is similar to other types of pneumonia and can include fever, chills, muscle aches and cough.
Risk factors include being over the age of 50, being a current or former smoker, suffer from chronic lung disease and having a weakened immune system.
Legionella is a common bacteria that occurs in freshwater environments. The bacteria can grow and spread in water systems like hot water tanks, hot tubs and large plumbing systems. The WWCDCH said hotel staff is participating in an investigation as to the potential sources of where the bacteria is coming from.
