Legionella Bacteria

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health and the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (WWCDCH) have confirmed Legionella bacteria was found at a hotel in Walla Walla.

According to the WWCDCH, samples obtained by health officials on July 11 confirmed Legionella bacteria in the water taken from the La Quinta Inn & Suites, located on Silverstone Drive. Health officials with the WWCDCH said at least three people who stayed at the hotel became sick after their stay.