(CNN) — A new study from Boston University’s CTE Center has discovered more than 60 cases of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, in athletes who were under the age of 30 at the time of their death. This is the largest study to look at the neurodegenerative disease in young people.

Researchers found about 40% of the brains studied had developed some of the earliest signs of the disease, which is associated with repeated head trauma.