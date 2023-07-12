Memory Issues Could Be Another Struggle for Kids With Autism

(CNN) — Children were more likely to be diagnosed with developmental disabilities during the Covid-19 pandemic than they were in the year before, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rates of intellectual disability and autism diagnoses held relatively steady, but the overall change was driven by increases in diagnoses of other developmental delays, a broader category that includes dyslexia and speech disorders.

About 8.6% of children ages 3 to 17 had a diagnosed developmental disability in 2021, up from 7.4% in 2019. About 3% of the 2021 group had been diagnosed with autism, less than 2% had been diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and 6% had been diagnosed with a different developmental delay.