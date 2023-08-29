(CNN) — When my son was born sick, and eventually diagnosed with severe disabilities, friends helped in a variety of ways. One friend texted several times a day to let me know she was thinking of us without expecting a response in return. Another friend let me vent over the phone where I repeated and tried to understand constantly changing news I received from doctors.

Today, the best support a friend can give me is through inclusion. Finding little ways to help my son play a sport, make a craft or even get into someone’s house for a party allows him and the rest of my family to all be included equally.