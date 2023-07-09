(CNN) — Sign up for CNN’s Eat, But Better: Mediterranean Style. Our eight-part guide shows you a delicious expert-backed eating lifestyle that will boost your health for life.

I never realized I needed sumac and Aleppo pepper in my life until I met Suzy Karadsheh, the popular Egyptian-born blogger. She had me and my husband over to her home in the Atlanta suburbs for a feast of the Mediterranean flavors that made her a social media star.